As algorithms take over, YouTube's recommendations highlight a human problem

YouTube is a supercomputer working to achieve a specific goal — to get you to spend as much time on YouTube as possible.

But no one told its system exactly how to do that. After YouTube built the system that recommends videos to its users, former employees like Guillaume Chaslot, a software engineer in artificial intelligence who worked on the site's recommendation engine in from 2010-2011, said he watched as it started pushing users toward conspiracy videos. Chaslot said the platform’s complex “machine learning” system, which uses trial and error combined with statistical analysis to figure out how to get people to watch more videos, figured out that the best way to get people to spend more time on YouTube was to show them videos light on facts but rife with wild speculation.

Routine searches on YouTube can generate quality, personalized recommendations that lead to good information, exciting storytelling from independent voices, and authoritative news sources.

But they can also return recommendations for videos that assert, for example, that the Earth is flat, aliens are underneath Antarctica, and mass shooting victims are crisis actors.

Within a few clicks, a search for "Saturn" and other science topics on YouTube lead to recommendations for clusters of conspiracy and propaganda videos. YouTube

This isn’t just a YouTube problem. Chaslot’s research on YouTube, which he released earlier this year, added to growing concerns about the pervasiveness of similar algorithms throughout modern society.

“They’re used to give us a credit score, to decide whether you get a job interview, evaluate your college application. They all use algorithms,” said data scientist Cathy O’Neil, author of “Weapons of Math Destruction.”

“All those bureaucratic decision-making systems,” use algorithms, she said, even as part of the criminal sentencing process. Several states are using these computer models to decide lengths of prison time or set bail amounts — which some critics have accused of perpetuating racial bias.

Algorithms trained by human data are now present in the daily lives of billions of people. And 2.2 billion of them are on YouTube.

On the site, the ease with which a person on can be transported from any innocuous search to the lunatic fringe of YouTube is startling. This reporter was helping his son research outer space for his school project. When he searched for "Saturn," the first results were mostly documentaries. One of the recommended videos was "10 facts you didn't know about space." That video led to additional recommendations such as "can you believe it" videos, a synthesized voice reading Nostradamus predictions and a clip "they don't want you to see" of pro-Putin propaganda.

What had started out as a simple search for fun science facts for kindergartners had quickly led to a vast conspiracy ecosystem.

Down the rabbit hole

Every day YouTube serves around one billion users who watch billions of hours of video. People use it to search for the latest music videos, learn how to fix their car and write research papers. The site’s videos also make it into Google search results, expanding their reach to potentially billions of searches per day.

YouTube, as one of our primary windows into the world, is shaping our understanding of it. The massive amounts of information available inside has led CEO Susan Wojcicki to call the site a “library.”

And YouTube is just part of it. Google’s search algorithm and Facebook’s News Feed algorithm also serve as filters for information for billions of people.

“There is an infrastructure built since the Renaissance to ensure the integrity of information and knowledge in libraries, many layers of gatekeepers thick,” wrote David Carroll, an associate professor of media design at The New School and a known critic of online platforms, in an email. “YouTube dispenses with all of it in the name of frictionless content acquisition and an algorithm optimized for watch-time to sell ads.”

Chaslot, a software engineer in artificial intelligence, worked on a project to introduce diversity to YouTube’s video recommendations starting in 2010. It didn’t do as well for watch time, he said, so it was shut down and not used.

"This is dangerous because this is an algorithm that's gaslighting people to make them believe that everybody lies to them just for the sake of watch time," he said.

He was moved to another group but tried to keep the original project going. According to a YouTube spokesperson, Chaslot was eventually fired in 2013 over performance issues.