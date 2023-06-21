Discord launched in 2015 and quickly emerged as a hub for online gamers, growing through the pandemic to become a destination for communities devoted to topics as varied as crypto trading, YouTube gossip and K-pop. It’s now used by 150 million people worldwide.

But the app has a darker side. In hidden communities and chat rooms, adults have used the platform to groom children before abducting them, trade child sexual exploitation material (CSAM) and extort minors whom they trick into sending nude images.

In a review of international, national and local criminal complaints, news articles and law enforcement communications published since Discord was founded, NBC News identified 35 cases over the past six years in which adults were prosecuted on charges of kidnapping, grooming or sexual assault that allegedly involved communications on Discord. Twenty-two of those cases occurred during or after the Covid pandemic. At least 15 of the prosecutions have resulted in guilty pleas or verdicts, and many of the other cases are still pending.

Those numbers only represent cases that were reported, investigated and prosecuted — which all present major hurdles for victims and their advocates.

“What we see is only the tip of the iceberg,” said Stephen Sauer, the director of the tipline at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P).

The cases are varied. In March, a teen was taken across state lines, raped and found locked in a backyard shed, according to police, after she was groomed on Discord for months. In another, a 22-year-old man kidnapped a 12-year-old after meeting her in a video game and grooming her on Discord, according to prosecutors.

NBC News identified an additional 165 cases, including four crime rings, in which adults were prosecuted for transmitting or receiving CSAM via Discord or for allegedly using the platform to extort children into sending sexually graphic images of themselves, also known as sextortion. It is illegal to consume or create CSAM in nearly all jurisdictions across the world, and it violates Discord’s rules. At least 91 of the prosecutions have resulted in guilty pleas or verdicts, while many other cases are ongoing.

Discord isn’t the only tech platform dealing with the persistent problem of online child exploitation, according to numerous reports over the last year. But experts have suggested that Discord’s young user base, decentralized structure and multimedia communication tools, along with its recent growth in popularity, have made it a particularly attractive location for people looking to exploit children.

According to an analysis of reports made to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), reports of CSAM on Discord increased by 474% from 2021 to 2022.

When Discord responds and cooperates with tiplines and law enforcement, groups say the information is usually of high quality, including messages, account names and IP addresses.

But NCMEC said that the platform’s responsiveness to complaints has slowed from an average around three days in 2021, to nearly five days in 2022. And other tiplines have complained that Discord’s responsiveness can be unreliable.

John Shehan, the senior vice president of NCMEC, said his organization has seen “explosive growth” of child sexual abuse material and exploitation on Discord. NCMEC operates the United States’ government-supported tipline that receives complaints and reports about child sex abuse and associated activity online.

“There is a child exploitation issue on the platform. That’s undeniable,” Shehan said.

Discord has taken some steps to address child abuse and CSAM on its platform. The company said in a transparency report that it disabled 37,102 accounts for child safety violations in the last quarter of 2022.

In an interview, Discord’s vice president of trust and safety, John Redgrave, said he believes the platform’s approach to child safety has drastically improved since 2021, when Discord acquired his AI moderation company Sentropy.

The company said in a transparency report that the acquisition “will allow us to expand our ability to detect and remove bad content.”

Moderation on Discord is largely left up to volunteers in each Discord community.

Redgrave said that whenever the company deploys moderation efforts against CSAM, though, it tries to cast a wide net and search the platform as expansively as possible.

Discord was “not proactive at all when I first started,” Redgrave said. But since then, he said, Discord has implemented several systems to proactively detect known child sexual abuse material and analyze user behavior. Redgrave said he believes that the company now proactively detects most CSAM that’s been previously identified, verified and indexed. Discord is currently not able to automatically detect newly created CSAM that hasn't been indexed or messages that could provide signs of grooming.

In a review of publicly listed Discord servers created in the last month, NBC News identified 242 that appeared to market sexually explicit content of minors, using thinly veiled terms like “CP” that refer to child sexual abuse material. At least 15 communities directly appealed to teens themselves by claiming they are sexual communities for minors. Some of these communities had over 1,500 members.

Discord allows for casual text, audio and video chat in invite-only communities, called servers (some servers are set to provide open invitations to anyone who wants to join). Discord doesn’t require users’ real identities like some other platforms, and can facilitate large group video and audio-chats. That infrastructure proved incredibly popular, and in the past seven years Discord has been integrated into nearly every corner of online life.

As the platform has grown, the problems it’s faced with child exploitation appear to have grown, too.

While it’s hard to assess the full scope of the issue of child exploitation on Discord, organizations that track reports of abuse on tech platforms have identified themes that they’ve been able to distill from the thousands of Discord-related reports they process each year: grooming, the creation of child exploitation material, and the encouragement of self-harm.

According to both NCMEC and C3P, reports of enticement, luring and grooming, where adults are communicating directly with children, are increasing across the internet. Shehan said enticement reports made to NCMEC had nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022.

A screenshot from a third-party website promoting a Discord server. Discord

rSauer, the C3P tipline director, said that the group has seen an increase in reports of luring children that involve Discord, which may be attractive to people looking to exploit children given its high concentration of young people and closed-off environment.

Sauer said predators will sometimes connect with children on other platforms, like Roblox or Minecraft, and move them to Discord so that they can have direct, private communication.

“They will often set up an individual server that really has no moderation at all to connect with a youth individual,” Sauer said.

For many families, grooming that’s said to have occurred on Discord has turned into a real-life nightmare, resulting in the abduction of dozens of children.

In April, NBC News reported on a Utah family whose 13-year-old child was abducted, taken across state lines and, according to prosecutors, sexually assaulted after he was groomed on Discord and Twitter.

In 2020, a 29-year-old man advised a 12-year-old Ohio girl he met on Discord on how to kill her parents, according to charging documents, which say that the man told the girl in a Discord chat that he would pick her up after she killed them, at which point she could be his “slave.” Prosecutors say she attempted to burn down her house. The same man encouraged another minor, a 17-year-old, to cut herself and send him sexually explicit photos and videos, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said that the man admitted to sexually exploiting the minors. The man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

These cases illustrate another disturbing theme that watchdogs say they’re seeing emerge on Discord — threats of violence toward children and the encouragement of self-harm.

An NCMEC report shared with NBC News found that Discord “has had a huge issue over the past two years with an apparent organized group of offenders who have sextorted numerous child victims to produce increasingly egregious CSAM, engage in self-harm, and torture animals/pets they have access to.”

On dark web forums used by child predators, users share tips about how to effectively deceive children on Discord. “Try discord play the role of a generic edgy 15 year old and join servers,” one person wrote in a chat seen by NBC News. “I got 400 videos and 1000+ pictures.”