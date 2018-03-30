Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Download and protect your Facebook data in just a few clicks

You can't put the genie back in the bottle but you can know what they know about you.

by Ben Popken /  / Updated 

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Facebook privacy scandal has users demanding to see how much the social media giant knows about them and how they can limit the amount of data they're giving out.

The bad news is that your data may already be out in the wild and in the hands of third party advertisers. The good news is that you can download a copy of your data and prevent its future spread in just a few clicks.

Download a copy of your Facebook data

 Screenshot of how to download your Facebook data with the link circled in red.

1. Go to your Facebook homepage and click "Settings" from the top-right drop down menu.

2. Scroll to the bottom and select "Download a copy of your Facebook data."

3. The site will take a short while to make a file of all your data. Wait a few minutes and then the site will notify you in the platform and via email that your data is ready.

Related

Facebook stock takes hit on FTC probe and news it records users' call logs

4. Click "Download archive."

5. Enter your password.

6. Save it to your desktop.

Stop apps from sharing your data

 Click "Settings" then "Apps" on the left and you'll see this screen to manage your data settings.

1. Go to your Facebook homepage and click "settings" from the top-right drop down menu.

2. Click "Apps.”

3. You'll see a screen with four boxes. Under "Apps, Websites, Plugins," click "Edit.”

4. Click "Disable platform."

This will stop you from logging in to websites using just your Facebook credentials and you may have to create new accounts or log in another way.

Limit what data apps can share

 Uncheck the boxes for any piece of personal data you're not comfortable with being shared with marketers when your friends, not you, use apps on Facebook.

1. Go to your Facebook homepage and click "Settings" from the top-right drop down menu.

2. Click "Apps."

3. You'll see a screen with four boxes.

4. Under "Apps others use," click "Edit."

5. De-select every button for every bit of personal information you're not comfortable sharing with data marketers.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Facebook's faceplant: Android users unhappy about the company saving call data

01:30

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.