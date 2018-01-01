Facebook to allow users to opt out of browser history tracking

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

In a major policy change, Facebook said on Tuesday that it will soon allow users to flush their personal browsing histories on the platform — what they click on, which websites they visit — and opt out of the internet-wide data collection the social media giant uses to sell targeted ads.

The announcement comes amid a furor over revelations that the data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica inappropriately acquired the private data of tens of millions of Facebook users, a scandal that forced Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress last month.

"One thing I learned from my experience testifying in Congress is that I didn't have clear enough answers to some of the questions about data," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post about an hour before taking the stage at the company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

"We're working to make sure these controls are clear, and we will have more to come soon."

The new privacy features would allow users to avoid some of the platform's ability to track people on websites across the internet — including data from its "Like" button and its "Pixel" program.

Zuckerberg said the new privacy control would be called Clear History, the common name for the web browser function that lets users wipe clean their cookies and browsing records.

In a separate blog post on Tuesday, just as the F8 conference was getting underway, Facebook's chief privacy officer, Erin Egan, said it would take months to build the Clear History feature.