Zuckerberg laid out three steps that the company will take to prevent companies like Cambridge Analytica, the data firm used by the Trump campaign, from acquiring personal data. Facebook will begin an investigation into all apps that had access to user data before 2014, when the company changed what connected apps could access.

Facebook will also implement new restrictions on the data that apps are allowed to access, limiting them to use of a person's name, profile photo and email address.

Lastly, Facebook will introduce a new tool to make it easier for users to see which apps have access to their data and to revoke access to any apps they no longer wish to be connected to.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, also posted to the social network to acknowledge the company's shortcomings.

"As [Mark Zuckerberg] said, we know that this was a major violation of peoples' trust, and I deeply regret that we didn't do enough to deal with it," she wrote.

Zuckerberg stopped short of directly addressing criticism that the company had erred in not notifying users or the public about the data usage, which it learned about in 2015. Facebook is currently under investigation by numerous state attorneys general and has received an inquiry from the Federal Trade Commission related to Cambridge Analytica's use of its data. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., also called for Zuckerberg to testify before Congress.

"This was a breach of trust between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook," Zuckerberg wrote, referring to Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan. "But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that."