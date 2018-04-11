Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Senate, House committees

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees as well and the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 10 and 11 respectively, the committees announced Wednesday.

The public testimony will be Zuckerberg's first before the U.S. government and comes after Facebook has been the subject of broad criticism and numerous legal inquiries over how the user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users ended up in the possession of a data-analysis firm that worked with President Donald Trump's election campaign.

“This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online," Reps. Greg Walden, R-Ore., and Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said in a statement.

Zuckerberg’s testimony before the Senate committees is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday. His testifimony before the House committee will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and will touch on how the company uses and how it protects user data.