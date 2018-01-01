Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Facebook is investigating a claim that a security engineer took advantage of his position to access information he then used to stalk women online, the social media giant confirmed to Motherboard on Monday.

“Although we can’t comment on any individual personnel matters, we are aware of the situation and investigating,” a Facebook spokesperson told the tech insider website.

The claim surfaced in a tweet Sunday by Jackie Stokes, founder of Spyglass Security, a cybersecurity consultancy, who alleged she received copies of a text conversation on the dating app Tinder that showed "a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online."

Stokes said she determined the person was probably employed by Facebook by cross-referencing his online profiles. She also added that she was not the subject of any invasion of privacy.

NBC News has not received or reviewed the chat messages Stokes referenced, but a screenshot of a text message she added to the thread showed one participant saying that their job involved being "more than" a security analyst. The user said they try to "figure out who hackers are in real life... so professional stalker."

"I have to say that you are hard to find," the user added, "lol."

“We maintain strict technical controls and policies to restrict employee access to user data," Facebook told Motherboard. "Access is scoped by job function, and designated employees are only allowed to access the amount of information that’s necessary to carry out their job responsibilities, such as responding to bug reports, account support inquiries, or valid legal requests."

The company added it had "a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, and improper behavior results in termination."

Facebook's privacy protection practices have been in the spotlight since the company disclosed that a researcher gave data on 87 million Facebook users to Cambridge Analytica, a British data-mining firm that worked with the presidential election campaign for then-candidate Donald Trump. The revelations lead to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress and implementing tougher privacy measures and expanding user privacy controls.

On Tuesday, the company announced it would let users opt out of browser history tracking.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.