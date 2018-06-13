Facebook releases new privacy safeguards on how advertisers handle data

Facebook says the new policies will create more transparency for its users and require more accountability from advertisers.

"We are not taking a position on whether third-party data is inherently good or bad," said Graham Mudd, a director of product marketing at Facebook. "We are taking a position on the importance of having the right to use the data and for it to have been sourced responsibly."

The new policies are the second big push by Facebook this year to shore up its policy regarding data brokers.

On March 28, Facebook moved to banish data brokers from its platform as part of efforts to burnish its image. But the company quickly softened its stance after big marketers threatened to pull their ad dollars from Facebook, according to three people familiar with the decision. Advertisers said the restrictions on data brokers would hurt their ability to aim their ads at customers most likely to buy their products.

Details of advertisers' pushback, and Facebook's retreat, have not been previously reported.

A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed that the company shifted its position within days because of “feedback from advertisers." She said sponsors will still be able to use information purchased from third-party vendors to target Facebook users with ads, albeit under stricter conditions than before.

REPAIRING A REPUTATION

Wednesday's move is another effort by Facebook to repair its reputation amid a series of scandals. Among the most damaging was the revelation that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica harvested private information from the Facebook profiles of 87 million people without permission.

In recent public appearances by executives and new television spots, Facebook has been promoting its efforts to keep its users safe and protect their personal information.

But the initiatives present the Menlo Park, CA company with a tricky balancing act. While it is touting greater protections for its users, its advertisers are demanding the ability to target potential customers with ever-greater precision.

"Facebook is caught between tremendous pressures from marketers, and privacy demands from policy makers and the public," said Kathryn Montgomery, an American University communications professor, who specializes in media and privacy issues.