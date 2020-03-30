Facebook removes video of Brazilian president endorsing unproven antiviral drug

Facebook said Monday it had removed a video in which Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said falsely that a drug was working everywhere against the coronavirus.
It is rare for Facebook to take down a post from a head of state, but the coronavirus pandemic has led tech companies to move aggressively to filter out unfounded medical advice, hoaxes and other false information that they say could risk public health.
"We remove content on Facebook and Instagram that violates our Community Standards, which do not allow misinformation that could lead to physical harm," the company said in a statement.
The drug in question, chloroquine phosphate, can cause serious health consequences, including death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Saturday.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
It and another drug, hydroxychloroquine sulfate, are approved to treat conditions such as malaria. Their possible effect on COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus, remains unknown while researchers study them as treatments, the CDC said.
Coronavirus misinformation: When a pandemic leads to an ‘infodemic’March 13, 202003:44
An Arizona man died this month after he and his wife ingested chloroquine phosphate, believing it would protect them from becoming infected. She said she had watched televised briefings during which President Donald Trump talked about its potential benefits.
In the deleted recording, Bolsonaro spoke to a street vendor and said, "That medicine there, hydroxychloroquine, is working in all places," the BBC reported.
Twitter, which has adopted sweeping new policies to reduce coronavirus misinformation, removed two tweets from Bolsonaro about coronavirus, as well as a post from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, BuzzFeed News reported.