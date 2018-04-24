Facebook responds to censorship critics with transparency pledge

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

SAN FRANCISCO — Human moderators have just a few seconds to make a decision about whether a piece of reported content belongs on Facebook — and they don’t always get it right.

Now, Facebook wants to make sure its moderators and the public are on the same page.

On Tuesday, Facebook updated its community guidelines, publishing for the first time the rules on what moderators should be looking for when deciding to remove content from Facebook. The social network, which has 2.13 billion users and counting, also said it would launch an appeals option for people who feel their page or posts were unfairly removed.

Under the new policy, users can file an appeal if they believe a piece of their content has been unfairly removed or if they’ve flagged a piece of content that Facebook’s team of content reviewers decided not to remove. Their appeal will be sent to a new human moderator, who will issue a decision within 24 hours.

“At our scale, we receive millions of reports every week in dozens of languages around the world,” Monika Bickert, head of global policy management at Facebook told reporters in a briefing last Thursday. “Even if we are operating at 99 percent accuracy, we are still going to have a lot of mistakes every day. That is the reality of reviewing content at this scale.”

“We want to get it right, which is why we want to make sure we are giving people the option to ask us to reconsider,” she added.