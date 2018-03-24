Facebook under fire following Cambridge Analytica exposé

Brian Wieser, advertising and internet analyst at Pivotal Research, said that stories about Facebook’s problems could begin to add up.

"Facebook isn't yet toxic," Wieser said. "But you do end up with consequences. You create a condition with advertisers or regulators where you don't get the benefit of the doubt. Should you believe them when they make a claim?"

Steve Carbone, chief digital and investment officer at advertising agency MediaCom, a major ad spender on Facebook, said he is keeping track of the ongoing issues.

"We will continue to monitor performance closely to ensure that our brands are not impacted by an underlying erosion of consumer trust on the platform,” he said.

Facebook went from a dorm-room project to a global media giant by offering marketers the chance to aim their ads at particular groups of people, a process known as “microtargeting.” Debra Aho Williamson, principal analyst for the digital advertising forecaster eMarketer, said that the most recent controversy represented a legitimate threat to the company’s business model if Facebook has to make changes.

Williamson added that remains a big if.

"If Facebook were forced to change the way it uses data or the way its ad products work, then advertisers may become less enamored with it," Williamson said. "But for now, we see no signs of advertiser demand diminishing. On the contrary, worldwide ad spending on Facebook is expected to rise more than 22 percent this year, reaching $48.85 billion."

Marketers may not be immediately leaving Facebook, but some users were, adding to a small but growing movement to ditch the social media network altogether. TV showrunner Michael Seitzman announced he'd be disappearing from Facebook while others reminded Facebook of how fast users disappeared from Myspace. In February, actor Jim Carrey announced he'd quit Facebook because of its involvement in spreading Russian disinformation.

Finally deleted my @facebook account. If you're angry about what facebook has done with our data then just #deletefacebook We all moved on from MySpace we can move on from facebook too. Remember we aren't the customers we are the product #CambridgeAnalytica — Eric (@ecarpen) March 17, 2018

Other Twitter users started using the hashtag”#WheresZuck” in reference to the lack of comment from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Paul Grewal, deputy general counsel at Facebook, said in an email that the company is taking action to make sure the data harvested has been deleted.

“We are in the process of conducting a comprehensive internal and external review as we work to determine the accuracy of the claims that the Facebook data in question still exists,” he said. “That is where our focus lies as we remain committed to vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people’s information.”

Even if marketers stick by Facebook and the company loses only a few of its 2 billion users, there’s a growing sense that government regulation could be on the horizon — and that could be a serious issue for the company.

Both Democrats and Republicans issued strong statements on Monday calling on Facebook to make changes and questioning whether the company had grown too big, too fast.

Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sent a letter to Zuckerberg asking whether the Federal Trade Commission should be step in. Facebook signed a consent decree agreeing to protect users' privacy in 2011. Failure to do so could result in financial penalties.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told NBC’s "Meet The Press" on Sunday that the company’s ability to control its platform had not kept pace with its rapid growth.

“I’m disturbed about Facebook’s growth and behavior,” Rubio said.