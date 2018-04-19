GOP accuses Facebook of censorship but conservative media flourishes online

Zuckerberg called Facebook's action "an enforcement error" and apologized, but that did little to quiet the broader narrative among some on the right that the platform silences conservative voices.

The success of conservative media on Facebook, however, paints a different picture.

According to a 2017 report from social media analysis company NewsWhip, conservative news organizations and commentators have done extremely well on Facebook. There are more than three times as many conservative publishers than liberal publishers on Facebook, and they receive more than 2.5 times the engagement on the social media platform than those who push opposing viewpoints.

"The organizations that are doing more sensationalist headlines are suffering on Facebook, but more conservative organizations like Breitbart and the Daily Wire have really passionate audiences who are sharing their content and that’s bearing out in the data," said Gabriele Boland, NewsWhip's manager of content strategy and communications.

NewsWhip data shows that Breitbart, the Independent Journal Review (IJR), TheBlaze, Daily Caller, Daily Wire and Gateway Pundit — all conservative outlets — get significant engagement returns through their use of Facebook, often dwarfing similar liberal sites.

Many right-wing commentators have increased their personal brands most successfully on Facebook: more than 2.5 million people follow alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos on the platform and 1.7 million people liked the page belonging to InfoWars publisher Alex Jones.

More recently, conservative writers such as Ben Shapiro and Ryan Saavedra, who work at the Daily Wire, have seen incredible returns on Facebook, making them some of the most engaged reporters on the social media platform.