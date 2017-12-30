It's now that time when your best social media moments of 2017 are wrapped up in a cute little package, ready for you to share with friends.

That is, if you liked 2017. For those who are thrilled to put this year in the past, it may serve as a reminder of everything you would rather forget.

Either way, if you're up for the walk down memory lane, here's how you can check out your personal social media time capsule for 2017.

Facebook

Facebook's cheery "Your Year in Review" videos are back, including their algorithmically handpicked moments showing what you've been up to the past 365 days or so.

While it's a neat scrapbook - if you've had at least a decent year - for others, the videos have proven to be problematic. In previous years, one user reported seeing a photo of his burning home, while another posted a photo of a daughter he had recently lost.

The silver lining here is that users are given full control, allowing them to edit their video by deleting or swapping out photos before they decide to share it with their friends.

If you're ready to see how Facebook packaged your 2017, you can find your video by clicking here.

Instagram

You may have already seen friends posting collages showing their "best nine" photos on Instagram. A site called "2017 Best Nine" can easily find your nine most-loved posts. All you have to do is type in your username and it will generate a collage you can easily share with your followers.

One note: If your account is on private mode, requiring people to request to follow you, you'll have to briefly make it public in order to get your best nine.

Snapchat

And you thought all those Snapchats you sent were gone? Ha!

Snapchat is riffing off of Facebook for once with a "year in review" feature that stitches together some of the snaps you've sent over the past year.

The feature draws from your memories (those are Snaps you saved but probably thought would never see the light of day again) to create a loopback at your year. And what year wouldn't be complete without a few silly selfies?

You can check our your "year in review" by going to your memories. (That's the icon with two rectangles in the bottom center of your screen.) From there, you should see a note at the top saying, "A Look Back at 2017."

Don't like it or would rather keep some snaps for your eyes only? You can swap out some of your snaps before sharing your story with friends.