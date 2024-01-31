IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at online child safety hearing

“I’m sorry for everything you’ve all gone through,” the Meta CEO said at a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing called “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis."
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, speaks to victims and their family members as he testifies during the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis" on January 31, 2024.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, speaks to victims and their family members Wednesday.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
By Angela Yang

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized Wednesday to parents in the audience of a Senate online child safety hearing who say that Instagram contributed to their children's suicide or exploitation.

"I’m sorry for everything you’ve all gone through," Zuckerberg said, after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pressed him on whether he'd apologize to the parents directly. "It’s terrible. No one should have to go through the things that your families have suffered."

The exchange happened during a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing called “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis,” where lawmakers grilled Zuckerberg and the CEOs of TikTok, Discord, X and Snap.

Parents held up photos of their children as senators questioned the CEOs. Many were also wearing blue ribbons that read, "STOP Online Harms! Pass KOSA!,” referring to the Kids Online Safety Act, which would create a duty of care for social media companies.

Some of the parents audibly hissed when Zuckerberg entered the hearing room Wednesday. He has faced intense scrutiny and criticism over the years around child safety issues on Meta's platforms.

Zuckerberg’s words to the parents at the hearing were not into the microphone, but were audible on livestream.

After apologizing, the CEO told parents that "this is why we invest so much and are going to continue doing industry-leading efforts to make sure that no one has to go through the types of things that your families have had to suffer.”

Angela Yang is a culture and trends reporter for NBC News.

Ben Goggin and Lora Kolodny, CNBC contributed.