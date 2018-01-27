There is no set quota for pieces of content a monitor must review in a day, according to a person familiar with the matter, who added that determinations on some types of content can be made more quickly than others.

"We were given about a five-page packet on our first day," Katz said, that "basically outlined examples of what counts as spam and what doesn't."

"To sum it up, what counts as spam is anything that involves full nudity."

The bulk of what Katz saw on a daily basis, she said, had been flagged by users and sent to a queue for Facebook's human moderators to review. In the months before the 2016 election, before the term "fake news" became ubiquitous, if a user wasn't flagging a piece of content, it would likely continue to exist on Facebook.

Once a person creates a Facebook account, they are free to create and spread fake news, Katz said. "It's not like you even have to be a computer whiz," she said.

With more than two billion users, there is just too much content to keep track of, said Katz. "Especially when they have guidelines that specifically pertain to illicit graphic material," she told NBC News. "So the more considered benign content, such as news stories, are definitely not analyzed perhaps as closely as they need to be."

In a separate interview with NBC News, Monika Bickert, Facebook's Head of Global Policy Management, responded to Katz’s claims in part by saying, “The important thing to know is that if you are a reviewer for Facebook, you're not responsible for just enforcing one policy, you are enforcing our community standards across the board from bullying and harassment to pornography to spam to threats of violence, all of it.”

Katz said she regrets having been part of a team that "didn't have the foresight to expect this type of ploy to occur."

"I'd say that our social platforms, in particular, have to tread carefully," she said. "And I feel like we didn't tread carefully enough."

Bickert told NBC News that Facebook has "made significant strides since the 2016 election" and has been investing in technology to get better at detecting fraudulent accounts.

"We're committed to getting this right. We know we didn't get it right in the 2016 election, and we are going to get it right next time," she said.