No love for guns: Dating app Bumble to bar profile photos featuring firearms

If you want to display your guns on Bumble, they better be your beautiful biceps.

The dating app has announced it will no longer allow profile pictures with firearms in most instances — becoming the latest company to take a stance on weapons since the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.

Bumble said in a statement Monday: "As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it's time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble."

The company added, "From today on, we will begin the process of moderating all new and previously uploaded photos for the presence of guns."

Members of law enforcement or the military are exempt from the new policy, Bumble said.