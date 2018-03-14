No love for guns: Dating app Bumble to bar profile photos featuring firearms

Breaking News Emails
If you want to display your guns on Bumble, they better be your beautiful biceps.
The dating app has announced it will no longer allow profile pictures with firearms in most instances — becoming the latest company to take a stance on weapons since the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.
Bumble said in a statement Monday: "As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it's time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble."
The company added, "From today on, we will begin the process of moderating all new and previously uploaded photos for the presence of guns."
Members of law enforcement or the military are exempt from the new policy, Bumble said.
The company also said it would donate $100,000 to the "March for our Lives," a rally organized by some students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died in a mass shooting on Feb. 14.
Authorities say the suspect in the shooting, Nikolas Cruz, has confessed. His attorney said Cruz is willing to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life in prison without parole.
Bumble, launched in 2014, is designed to let women make the first move. It has around 22 million registered users, according to a December article in Forbes which called it the closest competitor to Tinder.
The company said in a statement that "from the start, our mission has been to build a social network rooted in respect and kindness" and that it has already banned hate speech and "inappropriate sexual content" from its app.
In response to the Parkland shooting, Dick's Sporting Goods announced it would stop selling assault-style rifles and would raise the age to buy all firearms to 21. Walmart also said it would raise the age to buy all guns and ammunition to 21. A 20-year-old Oregon man this week filed a lawsuit against the companies claiming they discriminated against him when they refused to sell him a rifle.
Other companies, including some airlines, ended discount programs for members of the National Rifle Association or otherwise severed ties with the group after the shooting and the NRA's response to it.