TikTok is rolling out screen time limits and expanding family pairing

TikTok is rolling out new features to curb screen time and expand parental involvement via family pairing.

In a blog post published Wednesday, TikTok said it will automatically set a 60-minute daily screen time limit for users under 18, as well as prompt underage users to set a daily limit for themselves if they spend more than 100 minutes on the app. The platform is also expanding Family Pairing, and will allow parents to filter out certain words and hashtags, set screen time limits and set schedules to mute TikTok notifications.

"Family Pairing is an opportunity for parents and teens to collaborate on developing healthy online habits," Larry Magid, president and CEO of the privacy nonprofit ConnectSafely, said in the announcement.

"It's not parental control, it's parental involvement and an opportunity for parents and teens to learn from each other."

For users under 13, feature requires a parent or guardian to set and enter a passcode to enable an additional 30 minutes upon reaching the 60-minute daily screen time limit. TikTok consulted the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital determine the time limit.

If teens under 18 reach their daily time limit, they must "make an active decision" to extend their screen time by entering a passcode.

Under Family Pairing, caregivers and guardians can set time limits customized to the day of the week — on weekends, for example, an underage user may be able to spend more time on TikTok than on school nights.

In addition to filtering out unwanted keywords and hashtags, the updated Family Pairing feature includes a screen time dashboard, which documents the amount of time a user spent on TikTok and how many times the user opened the app. Screen time is a topic parents "frequently discuss" with their teenagers, TikTok said, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by the company.

"While there’s no collectively-endorsed position on how much screen time is ‘too much’, or even the impact of screen time more broadly, we recognize that teens typically require extra support as they start to explore the online world independently," TikTok said.

The company also said that in its first month of testing, prompting users to set daily screen time limits increased the use of screen time management tools by 234%.

Soon, all users will be able to set daily screen time limits and mute notifications regardless of whether they're using Family Pairing, TikTok said. The app will also roll out sleep reminders, so that when users reach a pre-selected time of night, they'll receive a pop-up reminding them to log off.

"We hope these features will continue to help families establish an ongoing dialogue about safety and well-being in our digital world," TikTok said.