What do President Donald Trump, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, and the head of Twitter all have in common?

They were all roped in to boosting tweets created by a Russian "troll factory" to millions of their followers, according to a new analysis, along with at least 40 other celebrities and politicians.

On Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee publicly released for the first time the list of over 2,700 handles provided by Twitter that the social media platform linked to the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian intelligence agency-linked firm based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Before and after the 2016 presidential election the IRA employed workers to sow disinformation and discord through inauthentic social media accounts targeting American voters, the data shows. According to a report by RBC, a popular Russian investigative newspaper and website described by the New Yorker as "a must-read for those in Russia still interested in hearing from independent voices," at its peak the IRA paid a staff of about 250 people, who received between $1,400 to $2,100 a month to pump out divisive digital messages.

That activity was at the heart of the tech hearings on Capitol Hill this week, where members of Congress grilled top lawyers for Facebook, Twitter, and Google about their platforms' role in spreading the disruptive content.

NBC News had the list of known IRA-linked handles published by the committee cross-referenced against an archive of tweets by 855 politicians and public figures tracked by PolitiTweet, an online tool published by PolitiWatch, a non-profit, non-partisan technology and public accountability organization.

Though not an exhaustive list, the database includes many famous social media accounts — but there could be even more.

The samples provide a sharper picture than the raw numbers and percentages that the social media platforms released to Congress. And it reveals in greater depth how high-powered Americans may have unwittingly retweeted and shared the content, which was shared by a wide range of users with a spectrum of political leanings.

These bold-faced names, along with lesser known but influential Twitter accounts, didn't necessarily make the content go viral — and we can only guess as to why a certain person retweeted a post: perhaps to support a message, or to criticize or satirize it. As innumerable Twitter bios trumpet, "retweets do not equal endorsements."

But by engaging with the troll accounts, these public figures unwittingly amplified the magnitude, velocity, and reach of this Kremlin-linked propaganda. They lent it their luster and credence.

Stars lured by Russian trolls

The high-profile accounts range from the president himself to his son Donald Trump Jr., to other political figures like presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and media personalities like conservative commentator Ann Coulter, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, Fox News anchors Lou Dobbs and Sean Hannity, and MSNBC host Chris Hayes, to celebrities such as Nicki Minaj and comedian Sarah Silverman.

One of the most actively retweeted accounts was @TEN_GOP, which amassed over 130 million followers while masquerading as the official Twitter account of the Tennessee Republican Party before it was suspended. Its self-described "backup" account, @10_GOP, collected over 40 million followers.

Trump himself tweeted back "So nice, thank you!" to the @10_GOP when the account tweeted at him, "We love you, Mr. President!" in September. Like all of those who retweeted the troll accounts, there is no indication that the president knew the tweet had been sent by Russian state-sponsored operatives.

The @TEN_GOP account appeared five out of the six times Donald Trump Jr. retweeted the troll accounts. The issues ranged from an immigrant riot hoax in Sweden, voter fraud in Illinois and Florida, to support for his father.

Coulter also retweeted @TEN_GOP repeatedly, with it appearing 17 out of the 28 times she retweeted a Kremlin-linked troll account.

In at least two of the total cases, Coulter retweeted a Russian troll's retweet of one of her tweets.

But the retweeting wasn't confined to one side of the political spectrum.

Comedian Sarah Silverman, who gave a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, made a now deleted retweet of Russian troll account @Crystal1Johnson that adopted the persona of a black activist. The tweet celebrated the graduation of Notre Dame's first black valedictorian, Katie Washington.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also interacted with a Russia-linked account that promoted a pro-black story.

"RT @BlackToLive: Katherine Johnson, a Math genius. Her calculations put the 1st man on the Moon. Our history books never mentioned her name…" he wrote in early January.

Some of the interactions even flagged that the accounts were sketchy. On October 18, CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted "so it turns out @TEN_GOP was a Russian account."

A few months earlier in June, Tapper unknowingly interacted with the troll account when it appeared to question how he phrased a tweet. "i explained this. i rewrote it to make it more precise," he replied.

List of names

The handles flagged in the database, along with a handful from previous reports, include:

AmbPower44, AnnCoulter, bluecheddar1, chrislhayes, CzechsforTrump, DonaldJTrumpJr, DrDavidDuke, ericbolling, geertwilderspvv, ianbremmer, IngrahamAngle, jack, jaketapper, jbouie, JohnCornyn, JSCCounterPunch, KellyannePolls, kevindk82, lorrik24, LouDobbs, lsarsour, mflynnJR, micahflee, MID_RF, mitchellvii, NICKIMINAJ, ninaturner, parscale, ramzpaul, ravikarkara, RealAlexJones, realdonaldtrump, RichardBSpencer, RogerJStoneJr, SarahKSilverman, Scaramucci, seanhannity, seanspicer, StefanMolyneux, tedcruz, Trevornoah, trumpology, Veteran4Trump, and whpresscorps.

Big names, big boost

The impact of a high-powered account retweeting and interacting with a Russian troll account has three levels, explained Sam Woolley, Research Director of the Digital Intelligence Lab of the Institute for the Future, a Palo Alto, California-based think tank.

On the first level, a bot or troll may talk to a person, who then reshares the content to their relatively small network.

On the second level, a celebrity may share a piece of unwitting propaganda with their hundreds of thousands of followers, some of whom retweet out to their networks, creating a cascade or viral effect.

And that's where most people's understanding stops. A tweet becomes like a billboard that people see and copy — and send to more people who see and copy it.

But there's also a third level, where the social media platforms themselves became an accelerant for the fake news, disinformation, and propaganda.

Specifically: Twitter designs its code to prevent bot content from directly retweeting a topic into appearing in one of the front page sections such as "Trending," "While you were away," and the "Catchup feed." But when a mega-user or famous person retweets a piece of content and their followers engage, it becomes a piece of organic content and starts getting upranked like any other exciting photo or idea emanating from a popular Twitter account.

"When a celebrity retweets a bot... it's really likely the algorithm says 'this is a really important thing,' so we're going to create a trend and we're going to prioritize it on the Facebook or Twitter news feed," said Woolley.

"Then it's the companies themselves 're-legitimizing' that information," he said.

Twitter did not immediately provide comment in response to an NBC News request, but its terms of service prohibit a user from trying to "access or search or attempt to access or search the Services by any means (automated or otherwise) other than through our currently available, published interfaces."

They also forbid "scripting the creation of Content in such a manner as to interfere with or create an undue burden on the Services," and the use of fake IP addresses. Twitter says it challenges 4 million accounts a week to test whether they're real, and blocks 450,000 suspicious log-ins daily.

In testimony on Capitol Hill this week, Twitter's acting general counsel Sean Edgett said the social media platform had suspended all accounts linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency and had doubled its ability in the past year to stop the rogue accounts.

"We are committed to working every single day at solving this problem," he testified.