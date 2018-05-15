Twitter looks to hide trolls by judging their behavior

Twitter has had to walk something of a tightrope in how it handles abuse on its platform, balancing efforts to crack down on abuse and harassment against claims that it has begun to censor certain points of view.

Twitter has relied on a combination of human review and machine learning to organize tweets. Now, the company is throwing behavioral signals into the mix as a way to weed out problematic accounts before they’re ever reported.

Those signals include whether an account has a verified email address, if a person registered several accounts in one day or if an account is repeatedly tweeting at someone who doesn’t follow them back. Additionally, Twitter will keep an eye on accounts connected to repeat offenders to see how they interact.

Twitter stressed that its abuse problem is limited to a small number of accounts — the company says less than 1 percent of users — that generate the majority of Twitter’s abuse reports. Many of those accounts do not violate Twitter’s rules, according to the company.

Twitter has been quietly testing the update in several global markets. Twitter said it saw a 4 percent drop in abuse reports from search and an 8 percent decline in abuse reports stemming from conversations when using the new signals.

While Twitter says it’s an improvement, it also said it doesn’t expect to get it right every time, but pledged to be “open and honest about the mistakes we make and the progress we are making.”

The update builds on a Twitter thread Dorsey shared in March in which he asked for outside ideas on how Twitter can fix its toxic environment. Additionally, he said Twitter would expand its focus beyond removing offending content from the platform to include building a framework that would encourage more healthy debate.

For all of the happy viral tweets and ways Twitter has been used to help connect people in times of political upheaval, the platform has also struggled with how to contain its ugly side.

Milo Yiannopoulos, a former editor for the conservative news site Breitbart, was permanently banned from Twitter for harassing the comedian Leslie Jones. After Robin Williams' death, his daughter, Zelda, took a break from Twitter after she was targeted by trolls.

While the new focus on conversational health is a step in the right direction, Dorsey said it certainly won’t be a cure-all for Twitter’s woes.

“This is just one change,” he said, “with much more work to come.”