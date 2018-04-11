Without data-targeted ads, Facebook would look like a pay service, Sandberg says

Sandberg said the company is doing audits, but warned it could find more data breaches.

"I'm not going to sit here and say that we're not going to find more because we are," said Sandberg, the No. 2 at Facebook.

Following Sandberg's "Today" interview, part of which first aired Thursday, Facebook clarified that the company does not offer a pay model for the social network and that she was only speaking in hypothetical terms.

The revelation that personal information was surreptitiously mined from a pool of Facebook's 2 billion users has the company and observers asking what happens next — and what went wrong.

"It is definitely the case in 2016 that we were behind and we didn't understand that kind of election interference," Sandberg said.

She added that Facebook believed that Cambridge Analytica deleted users' data because "they gave us assurances, and it wasn't until other people told us it wasn't true."

She also agreed that the company should have come clean sooner and admitted that data may have been breached instead of waiting two years, but she rejected the idea that Facebook officials were trying to hide what happened.