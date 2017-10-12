Why Did Twitter Suspend Rose McGowan?

The temporary lock placed on actress Rose McGowan's Twitter account as she posted about systemic sexual misconduct in Hollywood and a culture of silence is raising questions about how Twitter goes about revoking some users' privileges while others are free to keep posting.

McGowan used her Twitter account as a sounding board this week to expose a culture of complicity in Hollywood after countless women spoke up about their terrifying experiences with mega-producer Harvey Weinstein. The actress has even called out men who knew about her own experience with the mogul.

Then late Wednesday, she was temporarily silenced.

"TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport," she posted to her followers on Instagram. She shared a message from Twitter letting her know she would be able to browse the site but wouldn't be able to tweet, retweet, or like anything until she deleted the offending tweet.

Twitter has long had a history of not commenting on individual accounts, but in the case of McGowan and the explosive allegations against Weinstein, the company has spoken with rare transparency.

A company spokesperson told NBC News they had been in touch with McGowan's team regarding a tweet that included a private phone number, violating Twitter's terms of service.

"We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked," the company said in a statement. "We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future."

That tweet in question, which has now been deleted, may have been from October 11 when McGowan wrote: “Anonymously sent to me. They all knew. It starts here,” according to the Washington Post. Attached was part of an email offering to set up a meeting with "Bob," possibly referring to Bob Weinstein, Harvey's brother and the co-founder of the Weinstein Company. The screenshot also included the email signature of the person who sent it, including their phone number.