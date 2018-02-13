Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

In the words of Ace Ventura, Pet Detective: "Alrighty then."

Actor Jim Carrey took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he plans to delete his Facebook page over concerns the company profited from Russian interference in the 2016 elections — and still isn't doing enough to stop it in the run-up to the midterm elections.

"I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook," he tweeted.

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

An estimated 150 million Americans saw Russian disinformation on Facebook and Instagram in the run-up to the 2016 elections, the company said.

Carrey did not say how many Facebook shares he owns, and his page appeared to be offline on Wednesday.

"For a long time America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it," Carrey said in a statement to CNBC. "Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that."

Facebook did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. However, the company has cracked down on fake news and advertisements, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledging that Facebook could do more. This year, he said he wants to focus on fostering more meaningful engagements with friends and family on the social platform.

If you're not entirely on board with Carrey's #unfriendfacebook movement or might be missing your fix of the "Liar, Liar" star, you can still find plenty of fan groups dedicated to the actor on Facebook. That includes one that posts the same photo of him. Every. Single. Day.