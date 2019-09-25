Breaking News Emails
Amazon announced more than a dozen new Alexa-enabled products at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.
The devices range from a pair of voice-activated earbuds and a bigger, better Echo speaker to a redesigned Eero router and a smart oven. Amazon also showed off new Alexa capabilities, such as a multi-lingual mode and new ways to add it to smart security devices. Many of the new devices are available for pre-order starting today.
Here’s a full rundown of everything that was announced.
The company revealed its competitor to Apple’s AirPods, called the Echo Buds. The $129 earbuds have Alexa built into them and feature five hours of battery life, as well as noise cancellation technology from Bose.
It also unveiled the $199 Echo Studio, which is bigger than previous models and features high-quality speakers that enable 3D sound, with help from Dolby Atmos. Amazon also rolled out a revamped $99 Echo that comes with updated speakers and in a range of new colors.
Amazon also showed off a brand new Echo device, called the Echo Glow.
The $30 device is targeted for kids and lets them tap the top of the device, causing it to cycle through a range of bright colors. It pairs with Alexa, so that users can set timers, play music and turn on “campfire” mode.
Amazon debuted a new Echo Show, which the company said is its “fastest-growing” Echo product. The all-new Echo Show 8 starts at $129 and includes a larger 8-inch display, as well as improved speakers. It’s available for pre-order starting today.
The company also launched a new Echo Dot, which starts at $59 and includes an LED display with a clock underneath the device’s fabric casing. It’s available for pre-order today, while the existing Echo Dot will continue to be available for purchase.
Following in the footsteps of last year’s event, Amazon launched another Alexa-equipped smart device for the kitchen. The company is launching a $249 smart oven that’s equipped with convention cooking and an air fryer. Users can also scan an item from the Alexa app, which will trigger the oven to start cooking.
Amazon said users receive a free Echo Dot with every purchase of a smart oven.
Also new to Amazon’s hardware range is a device called the Echo Flex. The $25 device is essentially a tiny speaker that plugs into a wall and easily brings Alexa into any room. It’s equipped with a USB port for phone charging, a switch to mute Alexa and motion sensors, as well as a night light.
Amazon’s Eero home routers also got a refresh. The new device is designed for easier setup than before and is updated to include dual-band radio and TrueMesh technology so that users have “whole-home WiFi coverage.” It starts at $99 for a single device, or $249.99 for a 3-pack, both of which are available for pre-order today.
The company took the wraps off of two new “Day1” products, which are items that are still under development at Amazon.
Amazon revealed the all-new Echo Frames, which are prescription glasses that feature two built-in microphones for Alexa commands, as well as the Echo Loop, a titanium ring with two microphones and a haptic engine, that’s meant to provide “snackable” notifications. The devices start at $199 and $129, respectively, and are available in limited quantities for now.
In addition to new hardware, Amazon also revealed new Alexa features, including “doorbell concierge,” which adds the voice assistant to Ring smart doorbells. The update makes Alexa more conversational when interacting with people at a user’s front door, including asking if it can “take a message” or telling a deliveryman where to leave a package.
Another new Alexa feature uses AI to mimic celebrity voices. For 99 cents, users can select a celebrity voice like actor Samuel L. Jackson to tell them the weather, set alarms and play music. The feature is set to roll out later this year.
The company typically uses the event to refresh its Echo family, as well as reveal new devices that integrate its Alexa voice assistant. During last year’s event, Amazon announced 15 Alexa-enabled products, including a microwave, a wall clock, an amplifier and a receiver, among others.
It comes as Amazon is working to increase user engagement with Alexa, as part of a broader effort to fend off competitors like Apple and Google. Amazon continues to have a foothold in the smart speaker space, controlling 70% of the market, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. However, rivals like Google are catching up.