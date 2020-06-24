Amazon warehouse in Minnesota had more than 80 COVID-19 cases

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An Amazon warehouse in Minnesota was the site of a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to newly released data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The warehouse in Shakopee, Minn., had 88 positive cases in about 70 days. It employs about 1,000 people, meaning about 1 in 12 employees contracted the virus.

The cases were reported from April 4 to June 14, with most occurring between late April and mid-May.

The Minnesota health department said the outbreak at the Shakopee warehouse is one of the biggest it has seen but not the worst. A meatpacking plant in Cold Spring, Minn., saw 194 cases in May.

Amazon's situation has improved since implementing new state recommendations and were working to mitigate spread, according to state health officials.

Byers Market Newsletter Get breaking news and insider analysis on the rapidly changing world of media and technology right to your inbox. This site is protected by recaptcha

A total of 187 coronavirus cases have been confirmed among Amazon workers throughout Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. However, it's unclear whether the employees contracted the illness at work.

Amazon did not respond to request for comment from NBC News and has repeatedly declined to provide a full count of how many workers have tested positive or died from COVID-19.

According to an NBC News count, at least 10 Amazon warehouse workers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The deaths occurred among workers at warehouses in New York, Illinois, California, Indiana and Ohio.

Amazon isn't alone in experiencing an increase in cases. Factories and warehouses across the country have frequently seen growing numbers, including numerous meatpacking plants, a beauty product manufacturer and a plant that makes wind turbine blades.

Amazon has said it conducts contact tracing every time there's a positive test and utilizes video surveillance to track employees’ locations and proximity to one another.

Amazon has been under pressure from current and former employees to provide safer conditions at its warehouses.

One Minnesota worker, Jamal Omer, expressed his concerns about warehouse conditions to his manager before he tested positive last month.

"Every single day I was worried," Omer said. "I've complained many times."

His wife, two of his children and his 75-year-old mother-in-law also tested positive.

Amazon has said it began deep cleaning high-touch areas, such as elevator buttons, door handles and handrails, in late February and early March. Masks were made available and required of all workers starting April 15 and a couple weeks later started a process of disinfectant spraying called "fogging" in its warehouses, the company said.