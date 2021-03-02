Amazon worker who died at Las Vegas facility fell or jumped, police say

A man who appeared to have “fallen or jumped” was pronounced dead inside an Amazon facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada, early Monday, police said.

Officers arrived just before 7 a.m. and found the man inside the building on East Tropical Parkway, in the northeast corner of metropolitan Las Vegas, according to Alexander Cuevas, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Police Department.

“Detectives were called out and cause, and manner of death will be revealed by the coroner,” he said, adding that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified.

“We’re deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” said Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski. “Their family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we’re supporting our employees during this difficult time.”

She added that workers are being offered grief counseling and that employees were sent home with pay shortly after the incident.

One Amazon employee, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of losing her job, said that when she arrived for work just after 7 a.m., police cars and ambulances were in the parking lot.

Shortly after, Amazon staff began installing barricades adjacent to where the worker was found, the employee said.

“Nobody knew what was going on,” she said. “Everyone was so confused.”

The woman said supervisors told workers to continue working until about 9:40 a.m., when they were all sent home.

“That really upsets me,” she said. “The managers knew what was going on and were going to the area, but didn’t send us home immediately. Someone just passed away. It just proves to me that managers at Amazon don’t really care as long as they get their numbers done.”

This facility, known as LAS7, after the airport code for the nearby Las Vegas airport, opened in May 2019 and is the largest Amazon fulfillment center — at 855,000 square feet — in the state.

According to a post on Reddit, management texted LAS7 workers, telling night shift workers not to come to work and noting that both day and night workers would be paid for their regular shifts.

“LAS7 does plan to open with regular business hours 3/2,” the text purportedly read. “Thank you and know we appreciate and value you.”

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.