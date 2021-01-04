Slack, one of the world’s most popular online chat tools, went down for users around the world for several hours Monday morning due to an undisclosed issue, the company said.

“All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate,” the company said in one of its updates.

The outage began around 10:15 a.m. ET, according to Doug Madory, the director of internet analysis at Kentik, a company that monitors global internet traffic.

Slack announced more than two hours later that users were gradually able to resume the service.

In December, business software company Salesforce purchased Slack for more than $27 billion, one of the largest Silicon Valley acquisitions in history.

The company, which claims to be used by 65 of the Fortune 100 companies, has exploded in popularity in recent years, especially with the rise in the number of people working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Slack has suffered at least six serious incidents since March that briefly kept people in North America from using the service.