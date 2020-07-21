Apple pledges to be entirely carbon netural by 2030

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Apple announced Tuesday it aims to become entirely carbon neutral by 2030.

Apple’s global corporate operations are already carbon neutral, so the announcement means that it will extend that goal to its manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle.

Apple plans to reduce carbon emissions by 75% within the decade and will develop “innovative carbon removal solutions” for the remaining 25% of its footprint.

The company is also establishing an Impact Accelerator “that will focus on investing in minority-owned businesses that drive positive outcomes in its supply chain and in communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.”

“Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share,” CEO Tim Cook said in a news release.

Apple last year convinced its top chipmaker and iPhone factory partner, TSMC and Foxconn, to commit to powering their operations with renewable energy. Several dozen other Apple suppliers have already agreed to use renewable power.

Many tech companies have announced strategies to reduce their environmental footprint to combat climate change. Microsoft says it will be carbon negative by 2030, for example, and Amazon has committed to being carbon neutral by 2040.

In a filing last year, Apple said that it considers climate change a risk that could disrupt the company’s operations and that investing in renewable energy makes good business sense for Apple.