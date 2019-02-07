Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 7, 2019, 6:20 PM GMT / Source: CNBC.com By Todd Haselton, CNBC

Apple on Thursday released an update to its iOS software that includes a fix for the group FaceTime bug that let people eavesdrop on conversations even if they never answered a call.

The bug went viral last week after a 14-year old discovered that, while group FaceTiming with friends on his iPhone, he was able to hear someone who hadn't picked up when he called. Apple acknowledged the bug and apologized.

Apple also temporarily deactivated group FaceTime while it prepared something more permanent.Now there's a software update that removes the exploit and lets you use group FaceTime again.

Here's how to update your iPhone:

Open settings on your iPhone.

Tap General.

Choose Software Update.

Let your iPhone download and install the new software.