Apple's big 2018 fall event: Latest on new iPhones, product announcements

Apple kicked off its annual September event on Wednesday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, where the company is expected to announce a variety of new products, including new iPhones and wearable devices.

Apple CEO Tim Cook started the event with a keynote address, touting the company’s success in creating innovative products and its retail stores — and teased a coming milestone for the company’s mobile devices.

“We are about to hit a major milestone,” he said. “We are about to ship our two billionth iOS device."

The event is livestreaming on Twitter.

Up first, the company announced an overhauled Apple Watch. The new “Series 4” watch has screens that are 30 percent larger than the previous version, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said on stage. The new watch costs $399 or $499 with cellular service.

The watch is the tip of the spear for Apple’s push into helping consumers with their health, and Williams announced three new health-related features for the latest device.

The watch, he said, will allow users to take an electrocardiogram, measuring heart rhythms, as well as detect certain kinds of heart rhythm irregularities and determine when a user has fallen or slipped and then automatically call emergency services if the user has then been immobile for one minute.

The features will be available to U.S. customers this year, and the electrocardiogram feature already has a first-of-its-kind approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which regulates medical devices, Williams said.

Apple used a similar event a year ago to launch three new phones, including the iPhone X, with features such as a new type of display and wireless charging. The iPhone X, which sells for $999, became the company's best seller in its most recent financial quarter, reassuring Wall Street investors that some consumers are willing to pay for pricier devices.

The company has a history of staging product launches for maximum suspense and drama, summoning Apple fans and the media to auditoriums around Silicon Valley with little hint of what was to be announced.