Apple services are down for some users

Many Apple services, including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Music, and Maps experienced outages on Monday. The company’s status page, as of 2:45 p.m. ET, said other outages related to iMessage and iCloud had been resolved.

Apple made $19.2 billion in services revenue last quarter, so an extended outage could have a material impact. But, these sorts of outages are typically temporary.

In some cases, an app like the App Store will load but will hang or won’t let you download an app. In other cases, the app won’t load altogether. It’s not clear what’s causing the outage, and an Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Bloomberg said the outage is impacting Apple’s internal services for corporate and retail employees, too, and has “hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.