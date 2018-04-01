Apple wants to help you deal with smartphone addiction

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Apple is declaring war on internet tracking technology while also taking steps to address smartphone addiction.

The tech giant announced on Monday that its latest software update will stop other companies from collecting user data and bombarding users with the same advertisement wherever they go online.

The macOS Mojave software update, which will be available to users this fall, will get rid of like, share and comment widgets on popular websites — some of the mechanisms that are used to track users through a process called “fingerprinting.”

“When you browse the web, your device can be identified by a unique set of characteristics like its configuration, fonts you have installed and plug-ins on the device,” Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple, said onstage at Apple’s annual developer conference. “Data companies can use this to construct a unique fingerprint and track you from site to site.”

Apple is calling this expanded approach to privacy “intelligent tracking prevention.” When the free Mac update launches this fall, Federighi said that “your Mac will look like everyone else’s Mac” to the companies using these tactics.

The update comes at a time when Apple’s Silicon Valley neighbor, Facebook, continues to weather criticism over the permissions it granted to app developers at the expense of user privacy. However, Apple’s tracker prevention announcement will likely have little impact for Facebook users, who overwhelmingly browse the social network using the app, not the Safari browser, which is receiving the software update.

“Google and Facebook have many ways of tracking users as they move from site to site,” Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, a tech industry advisory firm, told NBC News. “As Google and Facebook rely on these kinds of technologies to build profiles and serve the right kinds of ads, I think the companies will find other ways to do this.”

“But it is a good move by Apple, and I think puts more teeth behind their privacy stance,” Moorhead said.

Apple will also increase data protections, requiring apps to get permission before they are able to use a computer’s camera and microphone or access someone’s mail history and database of messages, Federighi said.