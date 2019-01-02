Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David Ingram

Apple issued a rare warning on Wednesday that its revenue is about to fall below expectations and pointed to the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China was one of the major reasons.

CEO Tim Cook said in a public letter to investors that the slowing sales would show up when it reports results for the three months ending Dec. 29.

Cook cited unexpected “economic weakness in some emerging markets,” leading to fewer iPhone upgrades than executives expected.

Apple shares dropped about 7 percent after trading was temporarily halted ahead of the announcement.

Cook said in an interview with CNBC that the weakness was especially apparent in China, where traffic in retail stores and elsewhere had slowed with the broader Chinese economy.

Without naming President Donald Trump, Cook said that the administration’s trade battles with China had played a role.

“The trade tensions between the United States and China put additional pressure on their economy,” he told CNBC.

Cook’s letter said that Apple now expected revenue of $84 billion for the most recent quarter. That is down from guidance issued two months ago, when the company forecast revenue between $89 billion and $93 billion.