Feb. 27, 2019, 10:44 PM GMT By Cyrus Farivar

Apple is set to terminate 190 jobs in its self-driving car division later this spring, according to a letter issued earlier this month to the California Employment Development Department.

The news of the layoffs was broken last month by CNBC, but the formal notice was first reported Wednesday by the San Francisco Chronicle. Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr confirmed the announcement to NBC News.

The affected jobs — most of which are engineering positions — are in Apple facilities in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, near the company’s main headquarters in Cupertino. The terminations are effective as of April 16. The company has been working on autonomous car technology for years, starting back in 2014 and ramping up in 2015. Last month, Apple announced quarterly revenues had fallen to $84 billion, a mark that CEO Tim Cook called “disappointing.”

Other companies, including Google, Uber and Nvidia, as well as carmakers General Motors and Daimler, have also been investing in self-driving car technology.