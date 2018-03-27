Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent Uber Technologies Inc. a strongly worded letter Monday suspending the company's testing of self-driving vehicles in the state, saying the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a driverless SUV this month was an "unquestionable failure to comply" with safe procedures.

Uber responded by pointing out that it has already suspended its entire testing program across North America, while saying it would "keep a dialogue open with the Governor's office."

In the letter, which was addressed to Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi and was dated Monday, more than a week after the March 18 accident, Ducey said video of the collision released last week by police in Tempe, near Phoenix, "raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona."