In a statement posted to the Twitter account of Uber's communications team, the company pointed out that it had already suspended testing of all self-driving vehicles in the four cities where it had been under way: San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Toronto.

"We continue to help investigators in any way we can, and we'll keep a dialogue open with the Governor's office to address any concerns they have," it said.

We proactively suspended self-driving operations in all cities immediately following the tragic incident last week. We continue to help investigators in any way we can, and we'll keep a dialogue open with the Governor's office to address any concerns they have. https://t.co/G2fzooa3GO — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) March 27, 2018

Ducey's action represents a reversal of course for the governor, who issued an executive order in 2015 inviting self-driving vehicle companies to the state without enacting new regulations. In December 2016, he urged Uber to move its California testing to Arizona after California temporarily revoked the company's permits over an unpaid permit fee.

"Arizona welcomes Uber self-driving cars with open arms and wide open roads," Ducey wrote at the time, adding: "California may not want you, but we do."

Two months later, Ducey even took the first ride when Uber began its testing in the Tempe area — video of which the governor's office posted on its own site.

The permit dispute with California came to a head on Tuesday when Uber confirmed that it would end its testing program in the state.

Uber's current California permit expires Saturday, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said in correspondence with the company that was published by the San Francisco Chronicle and The Associated Press. Before it can resume testing in California, Uber must "address any follow-up analysis or investigations from the recent crash in Arizona" as well as apply for a new permit, according the correspondence.

A spokesperson for Uber told NBC News that in light of its suspension of all testing after the accident, "we decided to not reapply for a California permit with the understanding that our self-driving vehicles would not operate in the state in the immediate future."