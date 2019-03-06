Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 6, 2019, 4:55 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

House and Senate Democrats unveiled legislation on Wednesday to reinstate net neutrality laws that were undone under the Trump administration.

The "Save the Internet Act" is the party's latest attempt to undo the Federal Communication Commission's repeal of Obama-era rules that ensured equal and open access to all websites and services for internet users and content providers.

"This legislation brings the power of the internet to every corner of this country, from rural America and to our cities," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said during the announcement. "A free and open internet is a pillar in creating opportunities."

The text of the proposed legislation has not been released.

The FCC under Chairman Ajit Pai, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, voted 3-2 along party lines in December 2017 to reverse the net neutrality rules. The rules became officially defunct six months later.

Pelosi said House Democrats, who won control of the chamber in the November 2018 midterm elections, would work with their colleagues in the U.S. Senate to pass the legislation.

"Supporting this bill means supporting our democracy and that means internet remains free and open to all," the speaker said.