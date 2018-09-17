Elon Musk sued by British cave diver for defamation

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A British cave explorer on Monday sued Elon Musk for defamation, alleging that Musk made “unlawful, unsupportable, and reprehensible accusations” when he called the man a pedophile on Twitter.

The explorer, Vernon Unsworth, filed the suit in federal court in Los Angeles. It asks for $75,000 for compensatory damages and an unspecified amount for punitive damages.

“Mr. Unsworth brings this action to hold Musk legally accountable for his wrongdoing and to vindicate his reputation,” the suit said.

Musk, chief executive of automaker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, began attacking Unsworth in July after Unsworth criticized Musk’s attempt to assist the rescue of a youth soccer team from a Thai cave.

Musk called the man a “pedo” in a tweet, with no evidence to support his accusation. Musk later apologized before reviving his attack in late August.

Unsworth has been exploring caves since 1971 and has periodically visited Thailand since 2011, according to the lawsuit. He dives there and shares a house with his significant other, a 40-year old owner of a nail salon, the suit says.

A representative for Musk had not yet seen the lawsuit and had no immediate comment.