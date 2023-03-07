Elon Musk takes aim at a Twitter employee who was let go, claims he 'did no actual work'

Elon Musk took aim at a disabled Twitter employee Monday who tagged him in a tweet to ask if he'd been laid off.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, who has a form of muscular dystrophy called Dysferlinopathy and uses a wheelchair, tweeted at the Twitter CEO on Monday to say that access to his work computer had been cut off.

"However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You’ve not answered my emails," Thorleifsson wrote. "Maybe if enough people retweet you’ll answer me here?"

Musk responded, asking Thorleifsson what work he's been doing for the company. Thorleifsson confirmed on the thread that he'd finally heard back from HR and no longer works at Twitter.

On a Twitter post with screenshots of the exchange, Musk claimed Thorleifsson "did no actual work" and used his disability as an excuse.

"The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm," Musk wrote. "Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that."

In another tweet, Musk said Thorleifsson couldn't be fired because "you can’t be fired if you weren’t working in the first place!"