Musk says he won't contribute to Trump or Biden presidential campaigns

Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world, says he will not donate to either Joe Biden or Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Musk, who regularly peddles far-right conspiracy theories related to President Joe Biden’s administration, posted the claim on X, the social media platform he bought as Twitter in 2022.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday evening that Musk had recently met with Trump, noting that the Trump campaign is looking to raise money to close a funding gap with the Biden campaign. NBC News has not confirmed that meeting. In September, Musk met with Biden.

Musk is currently engaged in at least 11 regulatory or legal fights with the Biden administration and independent federal agencies and could stand to see relief in some of them if Trump were to take back the White House, an NBC News investigation found.

Musk, once a popular figure among Democrats for his statements raising alarm around climate change, has in recent years swung sharply to the right in his public statements. In 2022, he said he previously voted for Democrats but has started to vote Republican.

But Musk and Trump have not always gotten along. Also in 2022, the two exchanged public barbs, with Trump saying Musk made "diverless cars that crash" and "rocketships to nowhere." Musk responded that it was "time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset."