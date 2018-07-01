Elon Musk tweets he's 'considering' taking Tesla private

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that he's "considering" taking the electric car company private — and that he has funding for his plan already secured.

Tesla shares rose sharply right after Musk sent the tweet shortly before 1 p.m. ET, adding more than 7 percent to the company's value. Trading in Tesla shares was halted shortly after 2 p.m. ET.

With the increase, Tesla shares were trading at around $362 per share, still well below the $420 level Musk said he is considering.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk's tweet came just after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund bought a $2 billion stake in Tesla. The exact timing of the purchase was unknown, but is believed to have happened some time after Saudi's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, visited the United States in March, the newspaper said.

The stake is worth $1.9 billion to $3.1 billion at the company's current share price, according to CNBC.

The purchase of Tesla shares comes as the company has vowed to turn a profit in the second half of 2018.

The company announced last week it had already burned through about $739.5 million in cash last quarter and suffered a $717.5 million loss, a company record.

In a conference call with analysts, Musk said Tesla would refrain from going back to the markets to boost its capital and instead become "essentially self-funding." The company is counting on sales of its Model 3, which starts at $35,000 and is Tesla's first midsize car, to help drive up profits.

Musk remains Tesla's largest shareholder. In June, the billionaire CEO bought about $25 million worth of stock, owning about 19.8 percent of the entire company, according to reports.

In response to another Twitter user, Musk said that even if the company goes private, he has no plan to sell any of his shares.

"My hope is *all* current investors remain with Tesla even if we're private," he added in another tweet. "Would create special purpose fund enabling anyone to stay with Tesla. Already do this with Fidelity's SpaceX investment."

As the founder of SpaceX, Musk has built a reputation on innovative design and engineering in the tech industry. He's also a frequent Twitter user, though his recent statements have caused some concern among investors. He recently accused a British man involved in the rescue of a youth soccer team trapped in a flooded Thai cave of pedophilia.

He also apologized last week after slamming analysts during a conference call last quarter for asking what he said were "dry" questions.

"Boring, bonehead questions are not cool. Next?" Musk said at the time.

Musk's surprise tweet Tuesday, however, had some social media users wondering if he was simply pulling a fast one with his mention of "420" — a number long associated with marijuana use.