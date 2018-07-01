Elon Musk tweets he's 'considering' taking Tesla private

Breaking News Emails
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that he's "considering" taking the electric car company private — and that he has funding for his plan already secured.
Tesla shares rose sharply right after Musk sent the tweet shortly before 1 p.m. ET, adding more than 5 percent to the company's value in a matter of minutes.
With the increase, Tesla shares were trading at around $362 per share, still well below the $420 level Musk said he is considering.
In June, the billionaire CEO bought about $25 million worth of stock in his own company and owned about 19.8 percent of the company, according to reports.
Musk is a frequent Twitter users, though his recent statements have caused some concern among investors. He recently accused a British man involved in the rescue of a youth soccer team trapped in a flooded Thai cave of pedophilia.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.