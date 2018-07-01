Elon Musk tweets he's 'considering' taking Tesla private

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that he's "considering" taking the electric car company private — and that he has funding for his plan already secured.

Tesla shares rose sharply right after Musk sent the tweet shortly before 1 p.m. ET, adding more than 5 percent to the company's value in a matter of minutes.

With the increase, Tesla shares were trading at around $362 per share, still well below the $420 level Musk said he is considering.

In June, the billionaire CEO bought about $25 million worth of stock in his own company and owned about 19.8 percent of the company, according to reports.

Musk is a frequent Twitter users, though his recent statements have caused some concern among investors. He recently accused a British man involved in the rescue of a youth soccer team trapped in a flooded Thai cave of pedophilia.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.