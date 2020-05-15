Facebook to acquire popular GIF platform GIPHY

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Facebook announced Friday that it has agreed to buy popular GIF platform GIPHY.

GIPHY will become part of Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook. The acquisition was first reported by Axios.

"GIPHY, a leader in visual expression and creation, is joining the Facebook company today as part of the Instagram team," Vishal Shah, vice president of product for Instagram wrote in a blog post. "GIPHY makes everyday conversations more entertaining, and so we plan to further integrate their GIF library into Instagram and our other apps so that people can find just the right way to express themselves."

Shah wrote that GIPHY would still be able to work with partners outside of Facebook.

"People will still be able to upload GIFs; developers and API partners will continue to have the same access to GIPHY’s APIs; and GIPHY’s creative community will still be able to create great content," Shah wrote.

GIPHY was founded in New York in 2013 and has emerged as one of the most popular places for people to create and find GIFs, short and usually repeating video clips that have become a form of internet shorthand for expressing everything from emotions to reactions, a particularly popular genre of GIFs.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a private message that he looks forward to working with the company.

“I’m a big fan of how creative and scrappy GIPHY is, we all are here," Mosseri said. "So we're excited to bring them on board to complement the work we're doing around expression. It’s a natural fit.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.