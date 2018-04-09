Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Facebook announces commission to examine social media's effects on elections

The announcement comes a day before the beleaguered CEO is set to testify before Congress about the Cambridge Analytica election data-sharing scandal.

by Elizabeth Chuck /
A voter fills out a ballot on the first day of early voting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections on Oct. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati.John Minchillo / AP file

Facebook is commissioning an independent study on "the effects of social media on elections and democracy," CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday.

The election research commission will be comprised of top academics who will "hold us accountable for making sure we protect the integrity of these elections on Facebook," Zuckerberg wrote in a post Monday morning.

The announcement comes a day before Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the millions of Facebook users whose data was improperly used by Cambridge Analytica, a data firm employed by President Donald Trump's campaign, ahead of the 2016 election. The scandal, which resulted in up to 87 million users having their data used by Cambridge Analytica, has left the social media giant reeling.

"Looking back, it's clear we were too slow identifying election interference in 2016, and we need to do better in future elections. This is a new model of collaboration between researchers and companies, and it's part of our commitment to protect the integrity of elections around the world," Zuckerberg wrote on Monday.

He linked to a Facebook press release that noted that Facebook won't be given the right to review or approve the experts' findings prior to publication of their research.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

