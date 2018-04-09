Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Facebook is commissioning an independent study on "the effects of social media on elections and democracy," CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday.

The election research commission will be comprised of top academics who will "hold us accountable for making sure we protect the integrity of these elections on Facebook," Zuckerberg wrote in a post Monday morning.

The announcement comes a day before Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the millions of Facebook users whose data was improperly used by Cambridge Analytica, a data firm employed by President Donald Trump's campaign, ahead of the 2016 election. The scandal, which resulted in up to 87 million users having their data used by Cambridge Analytica, has left the social media giant reeling.