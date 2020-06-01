Facebook employees go public with disagreement over Zuckerberg's handling of Trump

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Facebook employees are speaking out on social media in opposition to the company's handling of posts from President Donald Trump that have been widely condemned as attempts to incite violence.

Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg have been at the center of a heated debate over how technology companies should handle some of the president's recent statements about protesters and rioting, including "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Twitter put a warning on a tweet from the president with that language, but Facebook did not take action. Zuckerberg has repeatedly defended the company's policies to take a hands-off approach with statements from politicians.

That has led to widespread criticism from outside the company, and reports of growing unrest inside the company.

Facebook's inaction in taking down Trump's post inciting violence makes me ashamed to work here. I absolutely disagree with it. I enjoy the technical parts of my job and working alongside smart/kind people, but this isn't right. Silence is complicity. — Lauren Tan ✨😷✨ (@sugarpirate_) May 29, 2020

In the past three days, many employees have gone public with their disagreement.

"I work at Facebook and I am not proud of how we’re showing up," tweeted Jason Toff, who lists his role on LinkedIn as director of product management at Facebook. "The majority of co-workers I’ve spoken to feel the same way. We are making our voice heard."

Jason Stirman, a design manager at Facebook, tweeted similar sentiments.

"I don't know what to do, but I know doing nothing is not acceptable," Stirman wrote. "I'm a FB employee that completely disagrees with Mark's decision to do nothing about Trump's recent posts, which clearly incite violence. I'm not alone inside of FB. There isn't a neutral position on racism."

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Facebook has taken steps in recent years to do more to moderate its platform, including cracking down on hate speech and misinformation, Zuckerberg has in the past year taken a hard line on issues of speech from politicians.

Over the weekend, Zuckerberg sought to bring attention to efforts by Facebook and his personal advocacy organization, the Chan Zuckerberg initiative, directed at racial justice.

On Friday, Zuckerberg told Trump by phone that he disagreed with his rhetoric about the protesters and that it was putting Facebook in a difficult position, according to three people familiar with the conversation who requested anonymity to discuss the private call. Details of the discussion were first reported by Axios.

As has been pointed out by others, you can work at a place and not agree with its policies. In fact, that combination is usually the only way those policies change.



To be perfectly clear: I disagree with Mark’s decision to allow Trump’s message to go unchallenged and remain up. https://t.co/Ms6yPMbHns — Daniel Eden (@_dte) June 1, 2020

The same day, Zuckerberg published a Facebook post saying that while he had "a visceral negative reaction" to the president's "divisive and inflammatory rhetoric," Facebook "should enable as much expression as possible unless it will cause imminent risk of specific harms or dangers spelled out in clear policies."

Late Sunday night, Zuckerberg wrote another post in which he said Facebook would donate $10 million to groups working on racial justice and disclosed that he and his wife's philanthropic initiative had been investing $40 million a year in such efforts.

Those efforts, however, have largely been overshadowed by the growing backlash that Facebook faces.

"Censoring information that might help people see the complete picture *is* wrong," Andrew Crow, head of design for Facebook's Portal video device, tweeted . "But giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless who you are or if it’s newsworthy. I disagree with Mark’s position and will work to make change happen."