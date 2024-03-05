Meta platforms experience significant outage

Facebook, Instagram and other Meta platforms suffered a significant outage on the morning of Super Tuesday.

Experts at two organizations that monitor internet traffic, Kentik and NetBlocks, confirmed that Meta’s various companies — Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger — were experiencing a major drop in traffic.

The outages are related to how users log in and span multiple countries, Netblocks said, and it appeared that many Facebook users had been logged out of their accounts.

Some of those services, especially Facebook, are used by major political campaigns, and the outages may prevent them from engaging with constituents on Super Tuesday, when 16 states and one U.S. territory hold presidential primaries, and five states hold Senate, House, governor and local primaries.

Intermittent disruptions of even major websites are often a configuration issue and are usually quickly solved. It wasn’t immediately fully clear what Meta’s issue was or what the timetable was for it to be fixed.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone wrote on X that “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”

Meta's own status page, which gives updates on which of the company's products are experiencing outages, didn't load Tuesday morning.