McNamee, who is one of the co-founders of investment firm Elevation Partners, alongside U2 frontman Bono, is even credited with encouraging Zuckerberg not to sell when Facebook had buyout offers in its early days.

All three insiders have written and spoken extensively about their concerns with the tech industry over the last year.

"What people don't know about or see about Facebook is that polarization is built in to the business model," Harris told NBC News. "Polarization is profitable."

There's a reason Facebook prioritizes user growth. The more data a person shares with Facebook, the more advertisements can target a user, which makes users that much more valuable to Facebook.

It's not just your name and age. Facebook can also track your likes, the content you write, your purchases and your location.

McNamee said the formula simply isn't good for democracy.

"All the content is stuff that you like, right? It's what they think you like. But what it really is, is stuff that serves their business model and their profits," he said. "And making you angry, making you afraid, is really good for Facebook's business. It is not good for America. It's not good for the users of Facebook."

Last fall, Facebook disclosed to congressional investigators that 150 million Americans were exposed to advertisements placed by Russians on Facebook and Instagram, the photo-sharing app it owns.

McNamee said he first realized content was being used to manipulate Facebook users during the first 2016 Democratic primary. He said he sounded the alarm to Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg in an email, and said he heard back from both in a "matter of hours."

"They treated it like a public relations problem, rather than a substantive issue for the business," McNamee said.

Parakilas said he spoke up about possible issues before the company went public in May 2012. He said he showed senior executives how Facebook could be co-opted by foreign governments, but said no action was taken.

"It makes me terrified that something that I had a small part in helping to build is being used by people with really bad intent against America," he said. "They don't have sides. They're just trying to sow chaos."

Harris said, "I think Zuckerberg personally needs to feel the weight of this on his personal shoulders."

Last week, Zuckerberg announced that Facebook is changing its news-feed algorithm to promote more quality interactions between friends and family, with less content from pages, publishers, and brands. The news sent Facebook shares tumbling 4 percent.

"I expect the time people spend on Facebook and some measures of engagement will go down," Zuckerberg wrote in his Facebook post detailing the new strategy. "But I also expect the time you do spend on Facebook will be more valuable. And if we do the right thing, I believe that will be good for our community and our business over the long term, too."

The moves to fix Facebook may be too little, too late, however: McNamee, Parakilas and Harris said self-regulation won't be enough.

They are calling on Facebook to make its data available to outside researchers who can be tasked with discovering suspicious activity before it becomes a widespread problem. They also want there to be limits on how long social media companies can use their data and, if all else fails, possibly break up social media companies that grow too large for their own good.

"Their goal wasn't to let this to happen," McNamee said. "The problem was they crafted a model that was so perfect for them, because they had been told culturally in Silicon Valley that it was OK to disrupt things. They weren't responsible for the consequences."