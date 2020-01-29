Facebook reaches $550 million settlement in facial recognition lawsuit

The lawsuit began in 2015, when Illinois users accused Facebook of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act in collecting biometric data.
A sign is seen at the entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters
A sign is seen at the entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Menlo Park, California on March 21, 2018.Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images file

By Reuters

Facebook said on Wednesday it reached a $550 million settlement in principle related to a lawsuit that claimed it illegally collected and stored biometric data for millions of users without their consent.

Facebook allegedly accomplished this through its "Tag Suggestions" feature, which allowed users to recognize their Facebook friends from previously uploaded photos.

In a statement, law firms Edelson, Robbins Geller and Labaton Sucharow said the plaintiffs will ask the district court to give preliminary approval for the settlement.

