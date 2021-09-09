Facebook releases Ray-Ban smart glasses

Facebook is joining the connected fashion field and adding a new addition to its hardware lineup: smart glasses.

The social media giant announced Thursday that it is launching Ray-Ban Stories, a new line of glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica that allow people to capture videos and photos to post online, take calls and listen to music.

The gadget is the newest effort by a major tech company to break into what has been a challenging niche, coming after Snapchat’s Spectacles, released in 2016, and Google’s Glass, released in 2013.

But Facebook has maintained in recent years that the future of social media and the internet will be about breaking down any barriers between real life and the connected world, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg promoting the company’s efforts to push into virtual reality.

The new glasses do not have any VR capability, but they are aimed at reducing those barriers.

“So many of our experiences we’re given this choice of either living in the moment and enjoying it, or memorializing that moment, staying connected with others, and we believe this is fundamentally a false choice,” said Matthew Simari, director of product at Facebook’s Reality Labs. “And our goal is really about helping people stay more present and connected.”

The glasses cost $299 and go on sale Thursday. They include dual 5-megapixel cameras, speakers on each temple that can be used as open-air headphones, a capture button, touchpad, power button and a trio of microphones. The new device is compatible with Facebook Assistant, giving users the opportunity to capture moments via voice command and make others around them aware of what is happening.

Simari said the hands-free technology feature, in addition to high-contrast frame colors and an LED light that turns on when the camera is activated, is “really critical to giving the people around you agency to understand what’s happening and be as in control as you are in that situation.”

He further emphasized the new device’s themes of privacy, trust and transparency by adding that “the data that Facebook collects is really about just making sure that the glasses are functioning properly.” For example, this includes things like errors and crashes, log-in information and battery status. Separately, users have the option during initial device set-up to opt in or out of additional sharing for other data like the number of photos taken.

With their new glasses, users will be able to share the content they capture to apps like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, TikTok and Snapchat. The glasses have Bluetooth technology for those who want to listen to music or podcasts and make calls.

Ray-Ban Stories, which come with a portable charging case, are available in three different styles: Wayfarer (or Wayfarer Large), Meteor and Round. The smart glasses are similar in structure to their originals, only weighing five grams more than a tech-free pair of Wayfarers.

“We are not building technology that just happens to look like glasses. We’re building glasses that happen to have technology,” Simari said.

The product is a new addition to Facebook’s hardware roster that already includes its Oculus Quest virtual reality system and the Portal video calling smartscreen. Zuckerberg touted the release of the smart glasses in an earnings call in June, telling analysts and members of that media that he’s excited “to continue to make progress on the journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future.”