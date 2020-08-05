Facebook removes Trump post over coronavirus information

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Facebook removed a video post from President Donald Trump's personal page on Wednesday that included a segment from a Fox News interview in which the president said children are "almost immune" from COVID-19.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesperson, said.

In the interview, which aired on Wednesday morning, Trump said children should return to school because they are “almost immune" or “virtually immune” from the disease. While less vulnerable, children can in fact transmit the disease to others, and some children have died from it.

Facebook's decision to remove Trump's post marks a rare instance in which it has been willing to censor the president. In June, Facebook removed ads that the Trump campaign posted which featured a symbol used by Nazis to classify political prisoners during World War II.

A link to the post now diverts to a page that says, "This Content Isn't Available Right Now."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.